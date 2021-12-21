37,667 Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

