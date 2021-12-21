Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price for the company.

Enel Américas stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Enel Américas has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 1,644.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,336 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

