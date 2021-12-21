Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Increases By 24.9%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

GLSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $85,491. 68.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

