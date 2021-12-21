Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) vs. Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) Financial Contrast

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Falcon Minerals and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 86.03%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 9.75 $7.70 million $0.16 27.44 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

