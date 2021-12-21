Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce $47.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $48.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $186.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.50 million to $189.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.45 million, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 511,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

