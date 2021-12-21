Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $715.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $770.00 to $715.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.53 and its 200 day moving average is $621.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

