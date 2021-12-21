Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Increases By 25.0%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUWAY opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

