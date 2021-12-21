Short Interest in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Increases By 25.4%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 72,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

ETAC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.