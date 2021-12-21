Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

LUMN opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 378,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after buying an additional 937,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

