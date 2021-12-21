Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in November

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HMLSF stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.