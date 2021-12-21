Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $428.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of TFX opened at $312.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.86.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

