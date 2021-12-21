Critical Analysis: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Points International alerts:

This table compares Points International and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.07 -$5.36 million ($0.18) -86.67 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Points International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -0.82% -4.32% -1.77% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Points International and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Points International presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Risk and Volatility

Points International has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Points International beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.