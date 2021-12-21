Analyzing Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Exelixis has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and ERYTECH Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 5.98 $111.78 million $0.51 36.63 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 14.45 -$83.73 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exelixis and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 10 0 2.91 ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00

Exelixis currently has a consensus price target of $33.10, suggesting a potential upside of 77.19%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats ERYTECH Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

