Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

