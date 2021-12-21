BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $366.86.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BeiGene by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE stock opened at $273.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.54.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

