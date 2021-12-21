BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $366.86.
BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BGNE stock opened at $273.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $222.21 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.54.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.
About BeiGene
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
