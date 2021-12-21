Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.60

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.60 and last traded at $118.89, with a volume of 2508860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.85.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

