Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,527,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

