Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Declines By 22.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BLU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.03. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

