Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Declines By 22.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BLU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.03. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
