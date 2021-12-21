Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Decreases By 17.6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,909,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,559.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 639,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

