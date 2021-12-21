Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Berenberg Bank

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.83.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $263.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

