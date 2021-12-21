Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to “Buy”

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $522.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $423.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.91 and a 200-day moving average of $445.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

