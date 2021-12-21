Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to “Buy”

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $522.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.
NYSE FICO opened at $423.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.91 and a 200-day moving average of $445.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.
In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
