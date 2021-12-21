GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) Critical Review

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental and AU Min Africa PTY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 9 0 2.90 AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $45.15, indicating a potential upside of 28.16%.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and AU Min Africa PTY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -17.57% 2.63% 0.89% AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and AU Min Africa PTY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.65 -$742.69 million ($2.13) -16.54 AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AU Min Africa PTY has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

Risk and Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats AU Min Africa PTY on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

AU Min Africa PTY Company Profile

AU Min Africa Pty Ltd. engages in mining exploration business. It focuses on the processing, manufacturing, smelting, refining, and production of gold-diamond-gems commodities. The company was founded on August 4, 1982 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

