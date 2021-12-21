UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $493.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $483.73 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.88 and its 200-day moving average is $425.05. The company has a market capitalization of $455.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

