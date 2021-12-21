Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cerner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $90.49 on Monday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.