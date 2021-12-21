Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNCY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

