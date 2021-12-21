Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,212,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 1,568,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 466.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLMAF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.