HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.68

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.68 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.33). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.31), with a volume of 1,599,201 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

