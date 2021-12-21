CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.55.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

