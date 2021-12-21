a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of AKA opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

