Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($41.45).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,752 ($36.36) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,798.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,292 ($30.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,366 ($44.47). The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65.

In other news, insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.02) per share, with a total value of £9,941.25 ($13,134.17).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

