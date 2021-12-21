Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.50. Biocept has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.38.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth $159,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

