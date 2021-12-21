MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of -0.21. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 1,972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 1,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 695,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 653,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

