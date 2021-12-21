Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $588.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 17.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 21.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 409.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.