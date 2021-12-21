NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($46.91).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €32.14 ($36.11) on Monday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a one year high of €49.36 ($55.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.56 and a 200-day moving average of €40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

