NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.75 ($46.91).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €32.14 ($36.11) on Monday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a one year high of €49.36 ($55.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.56 and a 200-day moving average of €40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

