Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $869.00 to $847.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $645.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $810.00.

12/9/2021 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $740.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $815.00 to $730.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $665.00 to $603.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $725.00 to $700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $870.00 to $860.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $646.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $678.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

