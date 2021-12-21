Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €179.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €162.09 ($182.12).

Shares of WCH opened at €130.70 ($146.85) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($196.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

