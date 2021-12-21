Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $354.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $332.00 to $354.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $309.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.24.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

