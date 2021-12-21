Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its pipeline network spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, generating stable fee-based revenues. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, is well-poised to make massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. It recently increased its quarterly dividend to 92 cents, which is reflective of its focus on boosting shareholder returns. However, its balance sheet has more exposure to debt capital as compared to the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, the company will miss the potential gain in refining margins as major economies in Asia are still witnessing high infections, which might keep demand for its refined products down.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $69.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

