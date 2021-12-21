Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $1.08. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 414,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

