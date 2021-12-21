Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

