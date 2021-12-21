BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Several research firms recently commented on BSRTF. Raymond James lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

