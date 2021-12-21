Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,602,740 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of £22.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

