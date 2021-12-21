Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $203,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $255,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

