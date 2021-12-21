Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNTY stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $434.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.