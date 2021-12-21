CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.