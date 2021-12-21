eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 84,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

