Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.49 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.30 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. Markforged has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged

