H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

