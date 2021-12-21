Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

BVRDF stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

