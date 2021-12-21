Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$4.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$330.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$5.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

